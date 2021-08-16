The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a Christ Embassy Church pastor in Glen View 3 for leading a gathering of 50 unvaccinated congregants.

ZRP has since warned members of the public against violating lockdown regulations.

Meanwhile in an unrelated matter, police is Investigating a murder case which happened in Bulawayo.

ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has also confirmed that the police is Investigating a case of child abuse which happened in Glendale.

