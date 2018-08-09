Cholera scare hits Kadoma

Samson Muchirahondo

A Cholera scare has hit Kadoma, as raw effluent sewerage is flowing in the streets of Annex, an extension of one of the oldest suburbs Rimuka.

The place has become an eyesore, stench, to make matters worse kids are seen playing in the flowing sewage exposing them to major disease outbreaks.

Residents who spoke to this publication today had no kind words for the municipality which they labelled the worst ever countrywide.

“Kadoma management is one of the worst ever, we are trying everyday to engage them to come and sort out the blockages, but there are not forthcoming. Despite refraining them kids are now playing in the sewage exposing them at great risk of contaminating deadly diseases,” said Mrs Tandazo Dube.

Mr Tineyi Kazingizi also came out guns blazing against the local authority.

“What boggles the mind is that we are paying rates monthly and council doesn’t even see anything wrong by failing to provide basic services. It’s not long over due before a we witness a cholera outbreak in this area,” he said.

Another resident only identified as Mr Dingani said cholera was a common disease in the area and responsible authorities should not wait for an outbreak before they act.

“Kadoma once experienced cholera a few years back resulting in the death of many people. Worse more a few months back our neighbouring town Chegutu recorded numerous death cases due to the deadly disease. We appeal to relevant authorities to act urgently as our lives are now in great danger,” he said.

Cholera cases are rampant in Kadoma as sometime in 2008, residents from GB’s and SQ’s who still share communal toilets were also hit by the deadly disease prompting the international community to intervene.

Health Director Mr Daniel Chirundu could not be reached for a comment as his mobile number was not reachable.

However, the cholera scare has risen at a time when another city Gweru is struggling to avert typhoid which has so far claimed four lives, Health Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa has today warned city residents to stop drinking tap water as it was not safe following the recorded deaths that has been witnessed over the past few days.