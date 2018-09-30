Cholera nearly drowns Madzibaba’s Chigarapasi show

Sungura senior lecturer and Tsamba hitmaker Madzibaba Nicholas Zacharia had his fans to thank after his show missed cancellation by a whisker this saturday after Chigarapasi beer-garden owner said he was scrapping of the show due to suspected cholera cases in Chiredzi.

Madzibaba who had travelled all the way from the country’s capital to the Lowveld got the shocker of his performing life when Mr Five Mucheiwa announced to attendees that the show had been cancelled due to a suspected Cholera outbreak in Chiredzi.

The announcement triggered commotion in the country’s largest beer garden with Sungura fanatics pledging to pay more for Madzibaba to perform

“I will perform even if it means belting out my performance for free,”said Madzibaba.

It took hundreds of of sungura fans and thigh vendors who thronged Chigarapasi beer garden for Madzibaba to perform .

The fans staged a mini demonstration protesting the selfish decision by Mucheiwa to cancel the long awaited show.

After minutes of clashes between the beerhall staff and show hungry funds, Mucheiwa had to have a brief meeting with Madzibaba and members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who were now present, the outcome of the meeting favoured Madzibaba and his show thirst fans.

For $4 per individual Madzibaba delivered the sungura show to his fans who were already spellbound by his audacity and tenacity to continue.