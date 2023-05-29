Image: InfoMinZw

The Vice President of Zimbabwe Dr Constantino Chiwenga is in Nigeria where is set to attend the inauguration of Nigeria’s President elect Bola Tinubu today.

The Vice President is represent the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at the colourful event.

Yesterday 28 May 2023, the Vice President attended a Gala Dinner hosted by outgoing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

At least 50 countries are expected to be represented at different levels at the inauguration.

Nigeria recently held elections which Tinubu won. Apparently, Zimbabwe is set to hold its own elections this year.

President Mnangagwa who inspected the voters’roll yesterday, is expected to announce the election date today.

Zwnews