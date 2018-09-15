Chiwenga humiliates Wicknell Chivayo, Refuses Miss Zim donation

VP Chiwenga reportedly gave controversial businessman Wicknelll Chivayo the cold shoulder when the latter tried to make a donation towards the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant.

VP Chiwenga’s attended the event as his wife Marry is the license holder of the Miss Zimbabwe Trust

According to sources who attended the event in Domboshava last week, Chivayo wanted to attend the event and allegedly flash his money around but he found Chiwenga in a no-nonsense mood.

Closely placed sources say VP Chiwenga did not mince his words, telling Chivayo he did not want to see his donation.