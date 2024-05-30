Controversial Zimbabwean businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Chivayo who is believed to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s business front man posted on his X handle.

“THE PEARL OF AFRICA…I was most honored yesterday after paying my first courtesy visit to H.E. General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda at State House in Kampala.

“The warm and hospitable reception that I received from the Head of State led me to the true realization of our shared parentage as Africans and the inseparable bond that unites us.

“The nuggets of WISDOM shared by “General M7” as he is affectionately known, immediately confirmed his rare character as an exceptional Statesman, nationalist, a leader par excellence and unifier,” he posted.

Chivayo said Museveni’s gesture of extending a warm welcome to a young Zimbabwean businessman and sparing time in between his busy schedule to attentively listen, counsel and guide him in the endeavor to expand his business interests in East Africa is not only exceptional, but demonstrates a remarkable attribute of astute leadership.

“During my short but remarkable stay in Kampala, I’m significantly impressed by the modern and rapid infrastructure development which places Uganda in its rightful position as the PEARL OF AFRICA.

“I was also fascinated by the President’s comprehension of the fundamental role that ICT plays in the 21st Century in building a digitally-enabled society through technology-based empowerment.

“Under President Museveni, the Ugandan Government has developed a DIGITAL UGANDA VISION as part of its Vision 2040, under which modern technology is set to achieve the goals of universal inclusion, sustainable development and economic progress.

“This economic VISION is well aligned with H.E. President E. D. Mnangagwa’s VISION 2030 objective of achieving a fully DIGITALIZED upper-middle income economy by 2030 in Zimbabwe. Indeed, GREAT minds think alike!!

“I was most delighted to note Uganda’s interest in welcoming investors in the DIGITAL SPACE in order to improve internet penetration in the Country. Uganda is a strategic market in which substantial investment in digital technologies can be deployed in order to improve 5G internet accessibility at highly competitive prices.

“I have the greatest CONFIDENCE that my visit and fruitful engagements shall yield into MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT in the telecommunication and digital technology sector in Uganda.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to present my interests in Uganda and the considerable prospects in the development of MASSIVE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS that will accelerate INTERNET ACCESS and promote technological development in Uganda,” he said.

Zwnews