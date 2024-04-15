CAPS Utd . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

ALOIS Bunjira (junior) finally made his long-awaited Castle Lager Premiership debut for CAPS United as the giants came from behind to salvage a point against visiting ZPC Kariba at Rufaro yesterday.

The 20-year-old winger, who is son to the Green Machine legend Alois Bunjira, made a 12-minute cameo towards the end of the game, after the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached Makepekepe had levelled terms through defender Hastings Chapusha in the second half.

ZPC Kariba’s slippery winger, Leeroy Murape, had opened the scoring with a brilliant solo effort in the 39th minute, much against the run of play.

ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Hamilton Makainganwa had a brilliant day in the office to enable his team to claim a priceless point on the road.

But this is a game that Makepekepe could have wrapped up on a good day, but Makainganwa stood in their way with a string of saves.

But the Green Machine faithful also had something to marvel at as debutant Bunjira left them wanting to see more of the youngsters after making a few good touches and was brave top take a crack at goal from a difficult position during his cameo, much to the delight of assistant coach Nelson Matongorere.

“From my assessment, I thought he played well on debut. With a bit of luck, he could have scored, you know, the one that he blazed over the cross bar.

“But I think we are moving in the right direction by introducing these youngsters. When you introduce these youngsters, you don’t have to throw them into the deep end. Today we gave him 12 minutes, the next time it will be 20 minutes until he gets full game time,” said Matongorere.

Despite being held at home Makepekepe still moved two places up the ladder into eighth position on the log standings, with seven points from five starts.

ZPC Kariba assistant coach, Expense Chitukutuku, was delighted by the point gained against Makepekepe away from home. He also said their game plan worked well.

“I give credit to the guys. They played quite well; they were well-disciplined unlike in the last game when we had a lot of bookings. So there was a very good improvement in our discipline,” said Chitukutuku.

Teams:

CAPS Utd: Ashley Reyners, Innocent Zambezi, Eric Manokore (B. Kangwa, 69th min), Hastings Chapusha, Godknows Murwira, Devon Chafa, Ralph Kawondera, Phineas Bamusi (A. Bunjira, 78th min), Wayne Makuva (K. Mureremba, 46th min), William Manondo (T. Matindife, 46th min), Lot Chiwunga

ZPC Kariba: Hamilton Makainganwa, Fanwell Shoko, Nyasha Gurende, Boid Mutukure, Munashe Gavaza, Clive Dzingai, Collen Muleya, Bornface Zuberi (T. Pio, 46th min), Samuel Makawa, Leeroy Murape, Stanley Ngala (T. Chidhobha, 83rd min)

