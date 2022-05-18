On the day when many overzealous Zanu-PF supporters planned to strip him and kick him out Buhera South, controversial MP , Joseph Chinotimba, travelled to Harare to personally apologise to Mnangagwa for denigrating his name during a rally in his constituency.

Joseph Chinotimba recently declared war on President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he accuses of trying to unseat him as Buhera South MP in the 2023 general elections.

Chinotimba is heard in a video that has gone viral that Mnangagwa is trying to bring in some educated guys to come and replace him as MP and goes on to declare that this would never happen.

Chinotimba said he was voted into power by people, as such will not allow anyone to drive him away.

Mnangagwa’s office posted a video of the two greeting each other in the capital today.