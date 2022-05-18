ZANU PF MP for Buhera South, Joseph Chinotimba, is in trouble for badmouthing President Mnangagwa during his address to a gathering from his constituency. In a video that has gone viral Chinotimba suggested that Mnangagwa was plotting to dislodge him from his seat by imposing his preferred candidate.

Chinotimba said:

Handina kungouya pano apa ndega. Handina kumbozviisa, vakandiisa ndimi. Ndimi makati gara apa. Zvino chashata chii? Chamaakufamba muchiti Chinotimba, Chinotimba ngaachibuda, ngaabve chamboshata chii? Magetsi takakupai pachikoro penyu apa, apa ndri kuisa futi magetsi apa. Muri kundipa hutsimbe. Hakuna Kwaanoenda uyu Mudekunye uyu. Hakuna kwaanoenda… Ndosaka Mnangagwa aakuda kusima vakomana vake vanoti ndakafunda hee ndakadayi, Hoo nhayi!…. [You elected me into this post. Why are you now saying I must go? I have done development projects including installing electricity at your school. This Mudekunye is not going anywhere. That’s why Mnangagwa is now imposing his preferred candidates on grounds that they are learned…]

Responding to the utterances, Tendai Nyikadzino, ZIRAPAYON’s secretary for External Affairs is now seeking clarity from Chinotimba on his remarks.

See the full letter below: