ZANU PF MP for Buhera South, Joseph Chinotimba, is in trouble for badmouthing President Mnangagwa during his address to a gathering from his constituency. In a video that has gone viral Chinotimba suggested that Mnangagwa was plotting to dislodge him from his seat by imposing his preferred candidate.
Chinotimba said:
Handina kungouya pano apa ndega. Handina kumbozviisa, vakandiisa ndimi. Ndimi makati gara apa. Zvino chashata chii? Chamaakufamba muchiti Chinotimba, Chinotimba ngaachibuda, ngaabve chamboshata chii? Magetsi takakupai pachikoro penyu apa, apa ndri kuisa futi magetsi apa. Muri kundipa hutsimbe. Hakuna Kwaanoenda uyu Mudekunye uyu. Hakuna kwaanoenda… Ndosaka Mnangagwa aakuda kusima vakomana vake vanoti ndakafunda hee ndakadayi, Hoo nhayi!…. [You elected me into this post. Why are you now saying I must go? I have done development projects including installing electricity at your school. This Mudekunye is not going anywhere. That’s why Mnangagwa is now imposing his preferred candidates on grounds that they are learned…]
Att: Cde J Paradza The Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs ZANU PF HQ Harare
RE: Seeking Clarity from Cde Chinotimba on His Publicly Lodged Accusations to Our President. Cde Dr. ED Mnangagwa
As Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network we note with concern the trending video of Cde J Chinotimba accusing our President, Cde Dr. ED Mnangagwa of imposing a candidate in Buhera constituency.
It is in this context that we demand from Cde Chinotimba a full explanation on the allegations he raised against the President. Of interest also is how Cde Chinotimba intentionally failed to acknowledge the country’s President and ZANU-PF’s First Secretary in public by addressing His Excellency Cde Dr. ED Mnangagwa as ‘Mnangagwa’.
This rebellious disregard to authority does not set good precedence to the youth especially when it comes from a war veteran.
So, we seek your guidance as the Youths League to get a full explanation as to what Cde Chinotimba meant.
Yours Comradely
Tendal Nyikadzino
ZIRAPAYON Secretary for External Affairs 0716881336
Cc: Cde Mike Bimha National Political Commissar
Cc: Cde Matuke National Secretary for Security
Cc: Cde M Madiro Provincial Chairman
Cc: Cde Chiwetu National Secretary for Admin Youth league
Cc: Cde Tsungai Makumbe National Political Commissar Youth League