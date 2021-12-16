Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says there is linkage between the ruling party and what he labelled false prophets.

“There is natural affinity and linkage between FALSE prophets like Magaya, Makandiwa, Java and Uebert Angel on one hand, and ZANUPF on the other!

“One side believes that diesel can come out of a rock, the other side believes that miracle money can come out of cash machines,” he says.

He adds that Africa is poor because its people believe in false prophets like Makandiwa and Uebert Angel.

“Africa’s problem is not that God doesn’t answer its prayers, it is that a lot of Africans who follow false prophets believe in miracles without hard work.

“It is embarrassing that we have Zimbabweans who believed Makandiwa and Uebert Angel’s nonsense about miracle money. It is sad,” he says.

Earlier on Chin’ono blasted prophets who urge their followers to buy wristbands for protection while they themselves employ security companies to safeguard their homes.

Zwnews