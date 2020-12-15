Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is back in court today, where two cases are expected to be heard.

Chin’ono is out of jail on bail.

Justice Happias Zhou will preside over a hearing of an application filed by his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa seeking an order to set aside a ruling by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna disqualifying her from representing Chin’ono.

Mtetwa was been taken off the case following an application by the state which accused her of unprofessional conduct, and Nduna ruled in favour of the state.

The state accused her of making comments on social media which brought the image of the courts in disrepute.

The second case to be heard is in which Chin’ono is seeking a release of his passport to allow him to travel outside the country for medical reasons.

This came after Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa denied the veteran and award winning journalist, temporary access to his passport – which he requires in order to travel outside the country for medical treatment.

Chin’ono had surrendered his passport as part of his bail conditions in a case he is accused of trying to incite public violence.

On behalf of the State, Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed his application, arguing that Chino’no might violate his bail conditions by tweeting while outside the country.

Chino’no through his lawyer, Mtetwa argued that it was every citizen’s right to access healthcare, while pointing out the state of the country’s health system.

