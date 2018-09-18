Chinhoyi: Hooker left unconscious after stealing from the wrong client

Business came to standstill as drama unfolded in Chinhoyi City Centre where a local based newspaper sells collector had to exchange blows with a hooker who stole his $167 paper sales while he had rushed to borrow condoms in anticipation of a $5 short time.

The se_x starved Benard Kamangira exchanged blows with the commercial thigh vendor drawing attention of the crowd who had to intervene.

Narrating his side of the story Kamangira allege to had initially agreed with the hooker for $5 short time bedroom act at his office only to be duped his hard earned cash.

He then left the lady in the office while rushing to borrow some condoms, on return the lady had already stolen $167.00 which were daily collections from newspaper vendors.

This did not go down well with Kamangira who could not even wait for the se_xual act or an explanation but had to take the law into his own hands and started fighting the lady with open hands until she collapsed.

Details from the police where still sketchy on the time of writing.

ZwNews has obtained video of the fracas..to be posted later.