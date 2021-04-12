Chinese authorities have admitted that Chinese vaccines are weak in protecting people against coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, as well as the Sinovac spokesman, Liu Peicheng.

Gao Fu said they are now contemplating cross-pollinating different doses to get a boost and strengthen efficacy.

He told a weekend conference in China that authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of the existing vaccines are not high”, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported.

Meanwhile, the admission has come at a time, a number of Zimbabweans have been hesitant to get vaccinated, despite the vaccines being administered for free.

The government is struggling to sell the vaccination idea, with calls from some quarters to upscale awareness campaigns.

Zimbabwean doctors have expressed worry over the low acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccine.

In the effort to boost people’s confidence in the vaccine, top leadership in the country, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Dr Constantino Chiwenga were vaccinated on camera.

Apparently, at one point, President Mnangagwa threatened that those who dodge being vaccinated will be denied certain government services.

-Zwnews