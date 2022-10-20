Chief Chidziva of Zvimba, who was among a group of traditional leaders who pushed for the exhumation and reburial of late former president Robert Mugabe, has died.

Chief Chidziva, born Johannes Jenami, died aged 92 after a long battle with a kidney problem.

Son to the late chief, Gibson Jenami, confirmed the passing on of his father to NewZimbabwe.com on Thursday. Jenami Jnr, who is Headman Katizagombo, said:

In Chief Chidziva, “we have lost a father figure who was a unifier and wise counsellor. He was the only surviving son and the last born in his family.”

Asked if the traditional leader’s death was not linked to Mugabe’s “avenging spirit”, Jenami Jnr responded:

“We have so many people who have died before Chief Chidziva and, therefore, would not want to go into details about who or what caused his death, all those who went before him also wanted to survive.”

Chief Beperere, who was also among the chiefs who ruled that the late Mugabe’s remains should be exhumed from the family courtyard in rural Zvimba, died in September 2021.

Chief Beperere, who was born Alfred Tome, succumbed to COVID-19 but some of his subjects speculated that Mugabe’s ancestral spirits were angered by calls for the exhumation of his body.

Mugabe’s family challenged the traditional leaders’ ruling in the courts.

Chief Chidziva is survived by two wives and 21 children.