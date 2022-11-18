The magistrate court in Gokwe has issued Chief Nemangwe with a 24 hour ultimatum to return three cattle he had grabbed from a villager.

The villager, Shepherd Chiwome was represented by advocates from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who confirmed the development.

“In Gokwe, we have ensured that Shepherd Chiwome, a villager, has regained ownership of his cattle, which had been unlawfully dispossessed from him by Chief Nemangwe & his former in-laws, with a Magistrate ordering the Chief to return his 3 cows within 24 hours,” posted ZLHR.

According to the lawyers Chiwome desperately needed to utilise as draught power during the ongoing farming season.

“In court, Chinopfukutwa protested & argued that Chiwome’s former in-laws & Chief Nemangwe had resorted to self-help when they confiscated his cattle.

“Now, Chiwome is a relieved man as he can utilise his cattle to cultivate his fields & carry out other domestic chores,” noted his lawyers.

