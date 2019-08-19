Chief Ndiweni, Mphoko, Khumalo arrests: ED taking us back to Gukurahundi?

Former Cabinet Minister and nephew to former President Robert Mugabe has said that Mnangagwa’s persecution of Matebeleland leaders Chief Ndiweni, Thabitha Khumalo and former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko will only result in a total shutdown of Bulawayo city.

Zhuwawo’s remarks come when Chief Ndiweni leader has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for allegedly vandalising property belonging to one of his subjects he had banished.

Ndiweni argues that his incarceration is politically motivated and he believes it was former cabinet minister Obert Mpofu’s way of punishing him for instituting a lawsuit against him earlier.

Zhuwawo claims that Mnangagwa personally authorised the arrest of Ndiweni because the traditional leader is a staunch critic of the ZANU PF boss.

He also claims that Ndiweni commands a huge following from across varying social groupings. He noted that this will result in the banned MDC demonstrations becoming total shutdown.

Zhuwawo also noted that the Chief’s arrest coincided with the arrest of several other political elites from Matebeleland including MDC chairperson, Thabitha Khumalo.

It also comes at a time when the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is hunting former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko over alleged criminal abuse of office.

For him, the events are aligning together towards precipitation of total closure of the region which he said was still haunted by Matebeleland massacres that took place in the 1980s which were dubbed Gukurahundi.

