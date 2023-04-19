Renowned political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says under normal circumstances and in terms of our traditional culture in Masvingo, Chief Fortune Charumbira should be dethroned for his incestuous advances, sexual violence against his niece.

Ruhanya adds that above all Charumbira’s behaviour is unlawful.

Chief Charumbira who is Zimbabwe’s President of the Council of Chiefs Fortune Charumbira, and also President Pan-African Parliament is facing arrest over charges of indecent assault after he was accused of making unwelcome sexual advances to a married woman.

The incidents happened at Harare hotels on two occasions and in Mazowe as Charumbira allegedly persisted with his sexual moves and aggression.

Charumbira is being charged under Section 67 (1) (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Section 67 (1) (a) and (b) criminalises “…any act involving physical contact that would be regarded by a reasonable person to be an indecent act, other than sexual intercourse or anal sexual intercourse or other act involving the penetration of any part of the…” body.

Section 67 (1)(a) proscribes the offence when committed by a male perpetrator against a female or against another male; section 67(1)(b) proscribes the crime when committed by a female

perpetrator against a male or against another female.

