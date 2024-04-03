Chelsea Football Club has strongly condemned the “completely unacceptable” abuse directed towards Conor Gallagher following a video clip that has been “considerably taken out of context.”

The video in question, widely circulated on social media, shows Gallagher not acknowledging a high five from a young black mascot in the tunnel before Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Burnley on Saturday. However, Chelsea asserts that the clip does not accurately represent the full context of Gallagher’s interactions with mascots.

Chelsea’s captain, aged 24, proceeded to walk out onto the pitch with the child at Stamford Bridge, indicating a positive engagement despite the moment captured in the clip.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed his dismay at the abuse directed towards Gallagher, emphasizing that such actions were never the player’s intention. Pochettino highlighted Gallagher’s positive track record with mascots and urged an end to the unfounded accusations and abuse.

Pochettino further emphasized that Gallagher is a “great kid” who cares about others and condemned the ease with which individuals can spread negativity and abuse online.

Following the circulation of the clip, Gallagher’s social media accounts were inundated with abusive comments, including accusations of racism.

In response, Chelsea Football Club issued a statement expressing its awareness of the video clip and the subsequent abuse directed at Gallagher. The club reaffirmed its commitment to diversity and inclusivity, stating that abusive behavior towards any individual, regardless of context, is unacceptable.

Chelsea emphasized its stance as a club where people from all cultures, communities, and identities are welcome and respected.