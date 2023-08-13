Chelsea have completed a British record £115million swoop for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Following weeks of discussions and failed bids, the Blues have agreed a fee for the Ecuador midfielder that will see Brighton earn a minimum £100m plus a further £15m in add-ons.

It is hoped that the 21-year-old can undergo a medical in the next 48 hours before signing a long-term contract with the Stamford Bridge side.

BREAKING: Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement reached and sealed right now — it’s gonna British record transfer fee 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC £115m fee plus sell-on clause included for Brighton. Medical tests, booked. Caicedo will sign until June 2031 with option until 2032. pic.twitter.com/7O8whsRLdK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

Caicedo appeared to be close to joining Liverpool last week after the Reds saw a £111m bid accepted by Brighton.

But Chelsea chiefs have made major progress over the previous 48 hours and and agreement had been struck with Brighton owner Tony Bloom. Former Brighton recruitment specialist Paul Winstanley now at Chelsea, is said to have been at the forefront of the deal.