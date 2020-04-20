Outspoken MDC Alliance parliamentarian, Charlton Hwende, has pledged to provide free mealie-meal to the elderly who are aged 65 years and above from the peopled Kuwadzana high density suburb during the extended Covid-19-inspired national lockdown.

The Kuwadzana East legislator took to his social networking platforms to announce that he will this Friday make the mealie-meal donations to the underprivileged elderly.

He said those failing to afford the mealie-meal can get in touch with his personal assistant to access the donations. Hwende said he has tasked officials from the two leading political parties- Zanu PF and MDC Alliance- to identify the would-be beneficiaries and submit their names.

“Those who stay in Kuwadzana East who are over 65 and are struggling to get mealie meal your MP will be distributing free mealie meal on Friday contact my PA, Enos, on 0733 012 625. I have also specifically asked the Zanu-PF and the MDC-A leadership to help identify beneficiaries,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday announced an extended two-week national lockdown and hard-pressed Zimbabweans have bemoaned depletion of foodstuffs since the beginning of the lockdown on March 30.

Zwnews