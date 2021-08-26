President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson George believes those who soil ED’s image should not tell him to mind his language which could bring his boss’ name into disrepute.

Charamba has been calling newly elected Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema a sell out because of his strong links with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Responding to a newspaper story warning him to mind his language, Charamba implied that those who profit from tarnishing Mnangagwa’s name should not pretend to love him when he (Charamba) does something that could bring his boss’ name into disrepute.

Charamba believes the newspaper carrying the story advising him to mind his language is bent on soiling Mnangagwa’s image itself and should not be the one to correct him.

“CHECK WHO NOW WORRIES ABOUT PRESIDENT E.D. MNANGAGWA’S IMAGE: Those who profit from reflexively soiling it, publication day-in, publication day-out!

“Thank God their newsletter just has a handful of inconsequential readers, however much those foreign embassies pour in!! My daily,” says Charamba.

Critics have been lambasting Charamba saying his utterances could ignite diplomatic tensions between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Zwnews