Changu Logistics was involved in a fatal head-on accident with a Toyota Vitz just before Murambinda Growth point.

Two people in the Toyota were reportedly killed.

Changu Bus was in the news sometime ago when at least 21 passengers were injured in an accident, as the Zupco contracted bus driver lost control of the stir wheel.

In the accident, the bus belonging to Changu Logistics but contracted by ZUPCO was on its way to the CBD from Kambuzumba/Rugare when the accident occurred.

National spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the driver failed to negotiate a curve which caused the bus to overturn.

“The driver of the Changu bus contracted to Zupco had 21 passengers on board. On approaching a curve near Rugare traffic lights along Lytton Road, the driver lost control of the bus and it veered off the road before overturning once.

Police were called in. The injured were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.”