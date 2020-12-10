Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has distanced his party from the demolition of people’s houses.

His comments come at the time the government is accusing local authorities led by Chamisa’s party of demolishing houses.

More than 190 houses were demolished by the City of Harare in Budiriro few days ago, they were accompanied by the police.

The move is being condemned, and has seen the central and local government playing the blame game.

And, Chamisa says his party is not to blame describing the move as heartless and a violation of human rights.

“The heartless and cruel demolition of citizens’ homes is a violation of human rights and a violation of the dignity and security of persons,” he says.

Chamisa called on those behind the move to stop the act.

“This command politics based on iron-fisted governance style must be resisted by us all! Those responsible, Stop it!” He says.

Apparently, Permanent Secretary of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana few weeks ago warned of the looming demolitions.

Some analysts have lambasted the authorities for demolishing houses during the rain season, saying it exposes women and children to harsh weather conditions.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

108077

0

0

cookie-check

Chamisa washes hands on house demolitions

no