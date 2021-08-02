The Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-Alliance) says it believes excellence in sport fosters national pride & a sense of achievement among the people.

The MDC Alliance says when it forms government it will promote sporting excellence through the implementation of a National Sports Policy.

The party says it will also offer incentives, honours & awards to provide recognition & financial security to distinguished sports persons, during and after their sporting careers motivate the youth in the serious pursuit of sport.

MDC-Alliance, explain its key pillars for national sports development below:

Integration with Education Curriculum

Schools’ sport, grassroots development & national sporting leagues will be championed to enhance talent selection. Inter-school/ university competition structures will be introduced/ strengthened.

Scientific back-up to sportspersons

Talented sportspersons will be given expert support in nutrition, psychology, medicine, pharmacology, physiology & bio-mechanics to improve the participation in international competitions.

Training Coaches

Concerted steps will be taken to train Coaches, Sports Scientists, Judges & Referees in line with international standards.

Coaches will be deployed to development programs to ensure they remain abreast with global standards.

National Federations

National sports federations will be strengthened in all major disciplines.

Model by-laws/organizational structures will be formulated in consultation with them to ensure they’re transparent, professional & accountable.

Excellence in Sport

Centers of excellence will be set up to identify and train outstanding sportspersons. Young & talented sports persons will be groomed to achieve higher levels of performance in the international sports arena.

Resource Mobilization for Sport

An MDC Alliance Govt will invest in & champion the mobilization of funds for sporting development incl through corporate incentives. Eminent sports persons will be encouraged to set up & manage sports academies.

Infrastructure

An MDC Alliance Govt will invest in sports facilities including playing fields, stadia & pools. Steps will be taken to evolve low cost, functional & environment-friendly facilities that will be kept in good repair.

Zwnews