Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says his government is recovering money which were stolen from the state coffers and channelling it towards youths and women empowerment.

Today, his government received K500, 000 and US$57,000 recovered by the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- from proceeds of crime and channelled it towards youths, women and empowerment of people with disabilities.

“We’re recovering money suspected to be proceeds of crime & investing it in our youth, women & those living with disabilities.

“Today your govt has announced an additional 2,232 bursaries for university students resulting from our clamp down on corruption,” he says.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema is on record saying his government will recover all stolen monies and use it to better citizens’ lives.

He says his fight against corruption is not witch-hunting and will not spare anyone.

Zwnews