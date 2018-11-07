Chamisa recalls defiant mayors from party ahead of next year congress

MDC president Nelson Chamisa’s has today fired from party all mayors aligned to a faction opposing his candidature ahead of a break or make elective national congress next year.

Among those expelled is Chegutu mayor Henry Muchatibaya who was fired through a circular making rounds on social media.

The circular reads, “The letter serves to inform your membership from the party has been terminated with immediate effect. Your expulsion is in terms of the Movement for Democratic Change Constitution,” reads the circular written by Chamisa’s close ally Mashonaland West chair Ralph Tawanda Magunje.

The battle for the MDC Presidency has been fingered as the cause behind the squabbles involving mayors in the opposition MDC.

The 40 year old leader recently sanctioned the purging of Mayors and Deputy Mayors who were elected outside the Party whipping system.

Things took a wild turn today when the Secretary General of the MDC Douglas Mwonzora sent letters to the Provincial Chairpersons advising them that as per the MDC constitution, provincial structures have no power to recall elected officials.

Later on another letter emerged where Douglas Mwonzora was instructing all provincial, District and Ward Chairs that all recommendations and suspensions must be sent to the National Organising Secretary through his office as Secretary General.