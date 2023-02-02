Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa who is very sure of winning the presidential election this year has asked fellow countrymen to help him pray for wisdom.

Chamisa who turns 45 years today says the Lord has fortified him.

“45 YEARS of Grace, Preparation, Testimonies and Blessings. I say #Godisinit because @45 God has fortified me.

The youthful leader adds that birthdays signifies new beginnings and pray for wisdom.

“New things always begin on our birthdays.

@45 signifies new things, suddenness, celebrations & fresh starts. Friends, help me pray for wisdom to serve honestly & diligently.”

Meanwhile, Chamisa says nothing will stop him from winning the presidential election set for July this year.

In 2018 he lost narrowly to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and Chamisa claimed that his rival rigged.

He went on to challenge Mnangagwa’s win in court but lost the case as well.

Apparently, this year’s election is expected to tough according to analysts.

The visiting President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko even warned Mnangagwa to expect a strong challenge this year, urging him to work extra hard if he wants to win.

