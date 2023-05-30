Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has checked his name on the voters roll in Kuwadzana 2 and confirmed all details as correct.

However, what was intended to be a brief call ended up becoming a mini-rally after scores of cheering followers mobbed the opposition leader.

Excited supporters scrambled for handshakes and selfies with the presidential contender, but many were prevented from stampeding him by his security.

Chamisa, a former Kambuzuma legislator, is a voter in the Harare constituency.

The party accuses ZEC of moving thousands of its supporters to different polling stations from the ones they chose without notice.

Chamisa also took a swipe at the ruling party ZANU PF, over the unlawful involvement of a Zanu PF linked institution called Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ), which was also used in Zanu PF primaries.

“I have also heard that in the rural areas people are being tormented, persecuted, by Zanu PF structures, and also by a shadowy and spooky organization called FAZ.

“That is worrisome, we want government to come out in the open, what is this organisation called FAZ.

“What is its role, what are its legal and constitutional rights that this organisation has?

“We have the CIO, we know it; we have the army, we know the police and they have constitutional roles to make sure there is law and order in this country, but this FAZ is an animal and that is a big problem.

“We also have a problem with the voters’ roll itself.

“Our perennial challenge is that our voters’ roll must be a voters’ roll that people agree on and agree to,” he said.

Apparently, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa yesterday checked his name on the voters’ roll ahead of announcement of the election date.

According to supporter base, the forthcoming elections would be a two horse race between President Mnangagwa and Chamisa.

In 2018, Mnangagwa beat Chamisa with a small margin amid vote rigging allegations.

Chamisa challenged the presidential results in court, but lost the case.