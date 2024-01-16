Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says haters’ wish is seeing one dead either in their minds or real.

“In the minds of your cynics and haters, you must die. They kill your daily.

“They wish you death everyday. Your death, real or imagined, is their last weapon to get rid of you,” he says.

However, he pointed out that God is faithful and keeps one on the feet despite haters’ wishes and plans.

“But then God is faithful! You survive daily. Thrive!! You are unstoppable! Blessed Monday.”

Zwnews