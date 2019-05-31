Zimbabwe US$-Bond-RTGS-Rand Exchange Rates..Black Market-Official

By Takunda Shumba
- 3 hours ago

Here are the latest official and parallel money market exchange rates in Zimbabwe today.

100   USD   =   750.0   RTGS (650.0%)

100   USD   =   730.0   Bond (630.0%)

100   USD    =   1462   South African Rand (ZAR)

100   BOND  =   203.0  South African Rand (ZAR)

 

If You Are Buying, Exchange Rates Are:

100   USD                         =   805.0  RTGS (705.0%)

100   Rand                         =     56.0  RTGS

 

Below are the Zimbabwe official interbank foreign currency market rates given by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe(RBZ)

EXCHANGE RATES – 31-05-2019

CURRENCY          BID         ASK        AVG

USD/RTGS$         5.1361   5.3909   5.2635

GBP/RTGS$         6.6388   6.6393   6.6391

EUR/RTGS$         5.8582   5.8588   5.8585

RTGS$/ZAR          2.8143   2.8200   2.8172

BWP/RTGS$        0.4810   0.4852   0.4831

