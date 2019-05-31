Zimbabwe US$-Bond-RTGS-Rand Exchange Rates..Black Market-Official

Here are the latest official and parallel money market exchange rates in Zimbabwe today.

100 USD = 750.0 RTGS (650.0%)

100 USD = 730.0 Bond (630.0%)

100 USD = 1462 South African Rand (ZAR)

100 BOND = 203.0 South African Rand (ZAR)

If You Are Buying, Exchange Rates Are:

100 USD = 805.0 RTGS (705.0%)

100 Rand = 56.0 RTGS

Below are the Zimbabwe official interbank foreign currency market rates given by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe(RBZ)

EXCHANGE RATES – 31-05-2019

CURRENCY BID ASK AVG

USD/RTGS$ 5.1361 5.3909 5.2635

GBP/RTGS$ 6.6388 6.6393 6.6391

EUR/RTGS$ 5.8582 5.8588 5.8585

RTGS$/ZAR 2.8143 2.8200 2.8172

BWP/RTGS$ 0.4810 0.4852 0.4831