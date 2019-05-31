Zimbabwe US$-Bond-RTGS-Rand Exchange Rates..Black Market-Official

Here are the latest official and parallel money market exchange rates in Zimbabwe today.
100 USD = 750.0 RTGS (650.0%)
100 USD = 730.0 Bond (630.0%)
100 USD = 1462 South African Rand (ZAR)
100 BOND = 203.0 South African Rand (ZAR)
If You Are Buying, Exchange Rates Are:
100 USD = 805.0 RTGS (705.0%)
100 Rand = 56.0 RTGS
Below are the Zimbabwe official interbank foreign currency market rates given by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe(RBZ)
EXCHANGE RATES – 31-05-2019
CURRENCY BID ASK AVG
USD/RTGS$ 5.1361 5.3909 5.2635
GBP/RTGS$ 6.6388 6.6393 6.6391
EUR/RTGS$ 5.8582 5.8588 5.8585
RTGS$/ZAR 2.8143 2.8200 2.8172
BWP/RTGS$ 0.4810 0.4852 0.4831
