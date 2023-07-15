Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is preparing to hold its campaign launch rally at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru on Sunday. This announcement follows the recent banning of CCC rallies by the police. The ban prompted senior police officials to send an internal memo to district police commanders, urging them to cease the repression as it undermines the credibility of the electoral process. The CCC stated:

We are fully prepared for our national campaign mega-launch in Gweru on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 10 am.

This event will be the largest rally ever witnessed in Southern Africa.

This weekend, all roads will lead to the Midlands Province as we blanket the nation in yellow!

Initially, the launch was scheduled to take place in Bindura last Sunday, but it was obstructed by the Officer Commanding Bindura Police District.

The police justified their decision by stating that the selected venue lacks proper access roads and water, which could expose supporters to communicable diseases.

Furthermore, the ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) claimed that they were not given sufficient notice “as provided for in terms of the MOPA Act.” They advised the CCC to find an alternative venue and date for the event.