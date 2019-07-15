Chamisa “Calls” For Protests…Everyone Expected To Join In

MDC Alliance president, advocate Nelson Chamisa, has threatened yet again to unleash protests aimed at “restoring his 2018 elections victory”.

Addressing his supporters at a rally at Mucheke Stadium yesterday, Chamisa said:

First, we need guarantee to freedom, secondly we want political and diplomatic pressure. I am sure when we call for support everyone will join our protests, as we want to claim back our victory stolen in 2018 harmonised election. Thirdly we want to have a dialogue led by a neutral arbitrator between me and my brother, (President) Mnangagwa. It is Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance that have a conflict not the other parties. We will form a new dispensation that we will lead as MDC Alliance as we do not want another Government of National Unity. We were tricked into entering into such an arrangement and this time we are saying we want to be the leaders of any transitional arrangement, as the legitimate government.

He claimed his party has the “answers to all” problems affecting the country.

There has been a deadlock between the ruling ZANU PF and Chamisa’s party since the 2018 harmonized elections. Chamisa claims that he won and would not recognize Mnangagwa as a legitimate president.

This is the main reason why the parties that both agree that dialogue is essential to solving Zimbabwe crises have so far failed to come to the table.

Zimbabwe is currently engulfed by fuel shortages, electricity shortages, shortage of medicines among other basic commodities.

-State Media