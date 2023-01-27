Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned rampant drug abuse within youths particularly school children.

Chamisa says drug abuse is decimating the country’s future, and whole generation urging authorities to act. He calls for collect effort.

“WE MUST ACT..Drugs are decimating our young people. We are losing a whole nation and generation under our watch.

“Our communities & schools have become drug havens. Where is government in all this? Where is law enforcement? Everyone must be involved in fighting this scourge,” he says.

Meanwhile, his comments follows Harare’s Dominican Convent High has expelled eight of the upmarket school’s learners caught using illicit drugs during a school trip to Nyanga recently.

In a notice to parents on Thursday, Sister Kudzai Mutsure, head of the Upper School at the Convent, said a disciplinary committee found the girls guilty of violating the Catholic run school’s drug policy.

“I write on a sad note to notify you that the 8 girls we had put on suspension pending investigations on an incident that took place at the 2023 U6 leadership camp which was held in Nyanga from the 12th to the 15th of January, have been excluded from the school with immediate effect,” she said.

“The disciplinary committee exercised all principles of procedural fairness and found the girls guilty of violating the school drug policy.

“My heart aches for these girls and their parents but my duty of care is to ensure that the school environment is, as far as is practicable, safe and free from all risks.

“I have a responsibility to the whole school community and possessing, using or supplying a restricted substance including vaping is not acceptable.

“Investigations are still ongoing and we will not hesitate to weed out any more culprits to sanitise the school space.”