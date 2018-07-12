Chamisa attacks Mnangagwa

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has attacked and accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of personalising Zimbabwe and planning to steal the July 30 harmonised election through the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Addressing thousands of demonstrators after handing a petition to ZEC in Harare on yesterday, Advocate Chamisa threatened to disrupt the coming elections if his alleged reforms are not addressed by ZEC.

He also said he will announce the result himself as he does not trust ZEC, the elections mother body that is constitutionally mandated to administer elections in Zimbabwe.

Among the demands are the issue of the ballot papers where the opposition group is demanding to know who is providing the ballot paper, where it will be printed, the design and who is going to be responsible for its delivery to the polling stations.

state media