Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa is at crossroads following the swearing in of his councillors while he rejects the whole election results.

Chamisa says the just ended election is null and void and is demanding fresh polls, adding that results from a flawed Electoral process can’t stand.

Bulawayo City Council is swearing in a set of new councilors who were elected in the recently held harmonised elections and CCC’s Ashton Mahlangu, Ward 15 councilor (pictured) has since been sworn in.

Councillor Coltart enquires when the first meeting for the councillors will be, so that there can be the election of the mayor and deputy mayor.

Town Clerk Christopher Dube explains that the local authority got a directive from the local government ministry that there has to be an induction first before the full council meeting which will be held next week.

Zimbabwe Member of Parliament-elects and senators are set to be sworn in this Thursday to signal the beginning of post-independence Zimbabwe’s tenth parliament.

This was announced on Tuesday by Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda in an extraordinary gazette.

“It is hereby notified that, in terms of section 128 (1) of the Constitution, the day and time for Member of Parliament before the Clerk of Parliament in the form set out in the Third Schedule to the Constitution shall be – (a) ten o’clock in the morning on Thursday, the 7th of September, 2023, for Members of the National Assembly; and (b) half past two o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 7th of September, 2023, for Members of the Senate; at the Parliament Building, Harare,” said Chokuda.

A total of 279 MPs and 90 Senators are expected to take their oath of office.

Swearing in of legislators follows harmonised elections held on August 23 this year.

Zanu PF won 136 electable seats while CCC won 73.

However, the number of MPs to be sworn in shall be slightly more as there are legislators from either party seconded to the august house under the proportional representation dispensation.

Zanu PF shall see 176 of its legislators sworn on while CCC will have 103 taking their oath.

In senate, Zanu PF has 33 senators and the CCC has 27.

The 60 senators from the two political parties will be joined by 18 chiefs and two representatives of people with disabilities.

The country’s 10th parliament shall, for the first time in over 23 years, be without an MDC lawmaker.

Zwnews