Horror twin cab, lorry head-on N1 road accident that killed 6 Zimbabwe family members in SA captured on CCTV

CCTV video has emerged showing the moment a Zimbabwean family of 6 perished on Boxing Day when a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head on collision in Musina, South Africa.

In the video the family’s Mitsubishi twin cab appears to have encroached to oncoming traffic lane. The lorry coming from the opposite side flashed lights and possibly hooted while swerving to the right to avoid a head on accident(see images below). At that moment, it is speculated that the driver in the Zimbabwe bound car might have woken up and swerved to the left leading to the fatal crash.

Khumbulani Togara, his wife and four children, were all killed in fatal crash involving a truck and bakkie on the N1 road between Baobab Tollgate and Musina. Fatigue and speed are believed to be the cause of the accident.

The horror accident and car involved(picture) was also reported by the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa. See below:

6 Zimbabweans were killed on Boxing Day when a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head on collision in Musina, South Africa.

Zimbabwe’s Consul General to Johannesburg, Melody Chaurura, confirmed the incident on Monday night, which occurred a few kilometres south of Musina town.

She said:

Yet another dark day for the nation. The Consulate has since confirmed, via the South African Police Services that six Zimbabwe nationals perished this morning in a car accident that occurred around 06 am along N1 Highway, near Dorothy Farm. The issue is being handled by Musina Police Station. According to details at hand, a truck with registration number FN66GP was driving from Musina heading towards Beitbridge, when a white colt with registration number NSZ778GP driving towards Musina collided head-on with the truck.

