The opposition CCC has won two out of three wards in by-elections held in Bulilima on Saturday, 3 September 2022, taking seats that were previously held by the ruling ZANU PF.

The seats fell vacant following the resignation of two ZANU PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube and the death of Delani Mabhena, also of ZANU PF.

CCC won wards 1 and 16, while ZANU PF won Ward 14.

Final Results:

Ward 16

Moyo Jane (ZANU PF) – 118

Moyo Makhadi (CCC) – 131

Ncube Hitman (ZAPU) -34

WARD 1

Moyo Dalton (PPP) – 12

Moyo Ephraim (CCC) – 385

Ndlovu Kossam Phapha (ZANU PF) – 315

Nyoni Lindiwe (CGC) – 7

WARD 14