Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi has rubbished claims by self styled party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu that he has been removed from his post by party president Nelson Chamisa.

Responding to a post on X handle marked (Sengezo Tshabangu) Mkwananzi said it is not true that he has been fired by Chamisa.

Tshabangu posted:

“This morning I received a call from this young man after he was unjustly removed by Chamisa from his post,he complains about Chamisa’s leadership style and he wishes to talk to me and I’ll create time for him as I’m done with the by-elections pressure,I’ve an open door policy.”

However, in response, Mkwananzi said:

Please note that this is false and unfounded. I have not been removed from my position and I have never ever in my life called this Charlatan who is working under ZANU-PF instruction to destroy the movement that so many have sacrificed so much, including paying the ultimate price for Zimbabwe to be free.

I remain loyal to the struggle and I submit myself fully, without any equivocation to the able leadership and guidance of our President Advocate @nelsonchamisa and the CCC party.

My loyalty to the struggle, the party and President @nelsonchamisa is NOT based on me having a position. It is based on the value proposition and the disposition of prosecuting a just and legitimate struggle for the total liberation and ultimate emancipation of all our people.