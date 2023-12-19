File image

At least two schools in Dete, under Hwange Rural District Council, are seeking help especially in the form of building materials, to rehabilitate several blocks that were damaged by heavy rains recently.

Ward 18 Councilor, Stanley Torima, told CITE in an interview that St Francis Xavier Primary School and Detema Secondary School classroom blocks had their roofs blown off and the learners’ books and other learning materials were left soaked in water.

Cllr Torima pleaded to well-wishers to assist with roofing material first so that while the other rehabilitation works continue, the learners can be able to continue with their lessons.

Since the onset of the current rain season, a number of infrastructure have been destroyed across the country.

Recently, Rafamoyo Primary School in Gutu East reportedly destroyed by heavy rains and winds.

Meanwhile, it could not be established as to how much millimeters were received in the area, as the whole of Gutu District from Agritex to schools don’t have rain gauges.

Apparently, the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has warned of heavy rains being expected to hit some parts of the country.

MSDZ also warned that it is important to note that high temperatures can lead to dehydration and related illnesses while fluctuating temperatures between night and day can cause health issues such as colds, influenza, fever, and asthma.

It has been noted that lightning strikes remain a danger to humans, livestock, and infrastructure.

Zwnews