Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Harare councillors have adopted two motions to suspend the $344 million Pomona dumpsite deal awarded to Geogenix BV.

They also resolved to put in place a committee to review the entire waste-to-energy contract awarded to dodgy businessmen from Albania and Zimbabwe.

The deal which was given nod by Local Government minister July Moyo is said to be not in the city’s best interest.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume chaired the special meeting that resolved to cancel the deal.