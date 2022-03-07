CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has said his party will ensure that the Midlands city of Gweru will become the Administrative capital of Zimbabwe if elected into office.

Chamisa made the remarks during yesterday’s largely subscribed rally in the provincial capital.

“We will not have governors,” said Chamisa.

“Our government will ensure that governance is put to the people, we can’t have everything being done in Harare, we want to make sure Gweru is our administrative capital, Harare our commercial capital and Bulawayo our industrial hub,” he said.

The outspoken CC leader has been on a whirlwind tour of the country’s cities wit his Yellow Rallies where he has been drumming up support for his candidates ahead of the forthcoming March 26 by-elections.

PICTURES:

Zwnews