Many athletes and footballers are promoting the usage of Cannabidiol (CBD) and using it themselves as well. So what is this? CBD is one of the most active compounds in the Cannabis plant and people have found its benefits over the years. Though there is not much scientific research, CBD helped people getting relief from pain, soreness, inflammation.

CBDfx doesn’t make you feel intoxicated like THC no matter what amount you consume, but it has the same benefits as THC. Athletes take a lot of stress- both mental and physical, and CBD here helps them with that a lot. It helps to recover from the fatigue due to training, wear and tear during the game or gym.

Is CBD legal for athletes?

Yes, thankfully it is legal, as in 2018 the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) allowed it and there is no such prohibition for this compound. In addition, the USADA (US Anti-Doping Agency) also altered its rules and took up its ban on CBD. They have a Marijuana FAQ page that clearly states that THC isn’t allowed as it is psychoactive, but CBD is.

WADA’s set urinary threshold is 150 nanograms per milliliter for THC, and this is much more than the earlier limit of 15 nanograms. They have set a higher limit so that the candidates can have it outside the competition if they want.

How to use CBD?

There is a huge hype about CBD in recent years and the compound is available in many forms. You can take it as oil, tincture, strong CBD hemp capsules, pills, vape, or gummies. Also, you can mix it with your smoothie, or can ingest it with food. CBD supplements are also available, along with energy drinks and recovery drinks- which are great for footballers.

There are creams also which are effective for pain, inflammation, and even sunburns. Tinctures, when you take sublingually, acts the fastest as you don’t have to digest them.

How Does it Help the Footballers?

Scientists have researched that our body already possesses cannabinoids, that is the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and it regulates the activity of our neurons. Due to the ban on marijuana, not much research was possible earlier, but now scientists are researching the benefits and long-term effects. Inside the human nervous system, postsynaptic neurons produce 2 endocannabinoids and release them into the synapse.

They bind the CB1 and CB2 which hinders the secretion of certain neurotransmitters. CB1 is mainly found in the brain, tissues, and spinal cord, while CB2 is found mostly in the immune system. ECS balances the number of neurotransmitters and CBD enhances the activity of ECS.

Benefits

CBD helps to relieve the footballer’s muscle pain, cramps, stiff joints, and inflammation as well.

Better than NSAIDs – Athletes, footballers consume OTC drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen sodium, but those are not safe for long-time usage. Many sports don’t allow athletes to consume these as these can cause renal damage. Moreover, even if you do short training or gym sessions, but are consuming these drugs for a long time, you’re risking yourself to stroke, heart attack.

– Athletes, footballers consume OTC drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen sodium, but those are not safe for long-time usage. Many sports don’t allow athletes to consume these as these can cause renal damage. Moreover, even if you do short training or gym sessions, but are consuming these drugs for a long time, you’re risking yourself to stroke, heart attack. Relieve pain – THC is more effective in reducing pain than CBD according to researchers. There is not much research only about CBD, but circumstantial evidence says that CBD helps in musculoskeletal pain due to exercise.

– THC is more effective in reducing pain than CBD according to researchers. There is not much research only about CBD, but circumstantial evidence says that CBD helps in musculoskeletal pain due to exercise. Opioids alternative– A study of 2016 registers 42000 deaths in the US due to opioid medication. These pain killers though are very good in relieving pain but are addictive. And these cause death if taken more than the permitted amount. But CBD here though is not as effective as opioids in pain management but is not addictive or bad for long-term consumption.

How much to use CBD?

Scientists have not stated any such standardized dosage of CBD. But everybody needs to consume a specific amount for their body to react or get the benefits of the drug. Remember if you are new to CBD, start with small dosages and then build up according to your preference. You might also follow the dosage instructions for your CBD package provides. Many brands provide wrong CBD potent information, so be careful about that.

These drug helps footballers a lot to recover from injury, stress, and inflammation. Its usage will be more as the scientists get more proof of its benefits.