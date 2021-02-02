He tested positive for Covid-19 last week. His family said due to other medication he was receiving for pneumonia, he was unable to be vaccinated.

He got the title Sir after he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July 2020.

Capt Sir Tom joined the Army at the beginning of World War Two, serving in India and Myanmar, then known as Burma.

He had initially set out to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by walking 82ft (25m)-loops of his garden.

But he eventually raised £32,794,701 from more than 1.5m supporters, and was given the honorary title of colonel on his 100th birthday,