Castle Premier Soccer League giants Caps United have been summoned to appear before a Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee following their abandoned match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.

The match was abandoned after what would have been an equalizing goal by Ralph Kawondera of CAPS United was adjudged offside.

Kawondera was adjudged to have been in an offside position when he received the ball, before curling it beyond FC Platinum’s ’keeper Wallace Magalane.

Juan Mutudza had given FC Platinum a first-half lead.

CAPS United, has already publicly pleaded guilty, and will appear before the disciplinary committee in two weeks.

The club feels the incident could cause damage to their brand.

According to PSL regulations, it is an act of misconduct of the part of the club when their supporters misbehave.

The offenses under this bracket include missile throwing, pitch invasion among other unruly acts.

Zwnews