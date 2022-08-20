HARARE Giants, CAPS United are out of the Chibuku Super Cup after a one-nil defeat by Black Rhinos in a first-round match played at Vengere stadium in Rusape this Saturday

CAPS United’s terrible season continues after they bowed out of the Chibuku Super Cup after a one-nil defeat to the army side, Black Rhinos.

Once known as the Cup Kings, CAPS United have time and again failed to rekindle past glory in knock-out competitions.

Makepekepe who are having a terrible season judging by their standards were hoping for redemption in the Chibuku Super Cup but that all went down the drain after they lost in Rusape.

A solitary strike from Farai Banda in the second half confirmed the kind of season that CAPS United is having.

In Mhondoro Ngezi, the home side Ngezi Platinum Stars suffered the same fate after losing 2-1 to Herentals.

The students took a two-nil lead after a brace from Tino Benza before Tinotenda Murasiranwa pulled a goal back for Madamburo.

It’s a fall from grace for Ngezi as they played the last two finals only to lose this year’s edition in the first round.

In other matches, Chicken Inn beat Harare City two-nil at Luveve stadium while defending champions FC Platinum started their defence of the trophy on the right note after a two-nil victory over Tenax at Mandava Stadium.

The full list of teams going through to the next round will be confirmed this Sunday when Dynamos host Whawha at the National Sports Stadium, Triangle are up against Highlanders at Gibbo stadium as Manica Diamonds take on Yadah at Vengere stadium.

Bulawayo Chiefs battle ZPC Kariba at Luveve stadium in the last match of the first round.