The CAPS Pharmaceutical Trust, has taken the government to court seeking an interdict to bar Industry Minister Sekai Nzenza from making unilateral board appointments.

The Trust says the minister has no legal right to appoint five directors by herself behind the back of the key shareholder.

The government has an interest in the drug manufacturer through Caps Holdings’ 49% stake in Caps (Pvt) Ltd.

Caps Pharmaceutical Trust, is the major shareholder with 51% stake.

However, Caps (Pvt) Ltd maintains that Nzenza’s imposition of board members is not lawful adding that it goes against the Health Professions Act which clearly points out that most directors must be registered pharmacists.

The urgent chamber application will be tabled before High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu for hearing this morning.

Meanwhile, several ministers have been accused of interfering with parastatals tender processes for selfish gains.

Recently, the deputy minister of health John Mangwiro allegedly railroaded the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm), in dramatic events, including visiting the parastatal’s workers at night and threatening them with dismissal, to award a US$5,6 million contract to an undeserving company.

The deputy minister is currently under probe by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for trying to arm-twist the parastatal.

