ZIMBABWE Warriors will know their group and opponents for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals when the draw takes place in Yaoundé, Cameroon this evening.

The Warriors are in Pot 3 of the draw and will get a chance to draw one weaker team in Pot 4 which comprises Malawi, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Ethiopia and the Gambia.

The country’s poor ranking will play a role when the draw for the 2021 AFCON finals is conducted in Cameroon today.

The Warriors, who are ranked 26th in Africa, were placed in pot three of the draw, and have the prospects of facing the hosts Cameroon or holders Algeria, who headline the top seeded teams.

Zimbabwe are represented in Cameroon for the draw by ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and national teams’ general manager, Wellington Mpandare.

Pot 1 has hosts Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria.

Egypt headline Pot 2, which also has Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Zimbabwe are joined in Pot 3 by Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

Then Pot 4 has Malawi, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Ethiopia and Gambia.