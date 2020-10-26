The death of Zimbabwe rap king Cal Vin (35) devastated many who followed his career and loved his music.

Many said they are at a loss for words to describe their feelings following the passing on of Cal Vin.

How could a person who had such a positive outlook on life and had positive, influence on their lives be gone too soon?

The Zikhupan’ hit-maker is, reported to have died yesterday just after 1AM upon arrival at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. This is after he was involved in a hit and run car accident a few metres from his home in Luveve 5. He was on his way home from Emakhandeni Cricket Club where he had been watching football with his friends.

Cal Vin was in the company of his girlfriend and one of the last people to see him alive was Umahlekisa Comedy Club director Ntando Van Moyo.

Moyo who saw him minutes before he was hit by the car, said Cal Vin’s killer should be brought to book.

“I’m hurt. We said our goodbyes after the football match and then the next thing we hear is that Cal Vin has been hit by a car. The person didn’t stop.

“Whoever it is, should be brought to book,” said Van Moyo.

Chronicle Showbiz visited Cal Vin’s residence a few hours after the incident and found mourners gathered. They said they were shocked and devastated by the loss of Bulawayo’s celebrated musician.

The death of Cal Vin also shocked his bitter rivals on the mic such as POY who was in disbelief that his friend and at times foe in the hip hop scene, was dead.

“This is f***d up bro! Cal Vin is dead! What is this? Unbelievable, I’m broken! I’m torn, it hurts a lot man!,” said POY, before tailing off.

POY and Cal Vin had been in the hip hop streets for a long time and worked together on many projects, including POY’s Blood Money Jacob, which won album of the year at the Zim Hip Hop Awards in 2014.

Zim Hip Hop Awards founder and director Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison said Cal Vin was supposed to be the main host at this year’s awards that are celebrating 10 years.

He described Cal Vin’s death as a dark day for the country’s hip hop music scene.

“I don’t know what to say. When I heard the news, I was speechless. We were announcing that he was going to be the MC at the Zim Hip Hop Awards this year to celebrate 10 years. It’s a dark day for Zimhip hop,” said Beefy.

Another rapper, Msiz’kay said he has lost a brother.

“Cal Vin was a brother to me and an inspiration. You knew that if you were doing anything with Cal Vin, it’d be a solid and great project. I’m shocked and heart broken,” said Msizkay.

Top South African hip hop artiste, Cassper Nyovest who gave Cal Vin’s career a much-needed boost after remixing his popular Zikhupan’ track some five years ago, also paid his condolences saying Zimbabwe has been robbed of a talented and passionate artiste.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Nicholas Moyo said he was sad to hear about Cal Vin’s death as it was a life and career cut short.

“I met Cal Vin when he was supposed to perform at the Namas. A humble young man. I’m so sad that his life has been cut short. He had a great future.Our condolences to his family in this difficult time,” said Moyo.

The chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Music Awards, Reason “Rizla” Sibanda and Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni both said they were devastated.

“As a cultural hub of Zimbabwe, the city has lost young talent. Our condolences to family and friends. Through his music, Cal Vin touched the lives of many people. The city’s arts sector is poorer without him,” said Cllr Mguni.

Posting on his social media pages following the death of Cal Vin, Stunner said he was honoured to have known and worked with the Luveve boy.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a white Mazda Familia they believe was involved in the hit and run.

Cal Vin produced hits such as Bebengakholwa and Zikhuphan’ which earned him gongs at the Zim Hip Hop Awards.

—Chronicle

Cal Vin, gone too soon ntwana

