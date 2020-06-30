The Afcon finals have been postponed to January 2022 following a decision made by CAF’s executive board at a meeting held on Tuesday.

AFCON finals were set for Cameroon from January 6 to February 6, 2021.

The 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals which were initially set for September this year in Cameroon will now take place in January 2021.

CAF’s executive committee met in an online conference on Tuesday and decided to postpone the final to January/February 2022 in Cameroon. The executive also made decisions regarding other competitions.