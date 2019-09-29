CAF Football: Zim’s FC Platinum, Triangle United win in African club soccer

Zimbabwe football champions progressed to the group stages of the CAF Champions League for the second time in a row after beating Mozambican side UD Songo 5-2 on aggregate.

Pure Platinum play won 1-0 over UD Songo in the first leg played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo two weeks ago.

They followed that victory with 4-2 win in the second leg played in Beira on Saturday.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Trevor Mavhunga scored late in the game as Triangle United beat Azam 1-0 in the second leg of the first-round tie of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Zimbabwe side progressed to the next round on a 2-0 aggregate victory after winning the first leg by the same scoreline.